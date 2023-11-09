Child burn incidents raise safety concerns

A seven-month old baby remains admitted at the Burns Unit at the Lautoka Hospital.

Two children have suffered burns in separate incidents in the Western Division prompting the Fiji Police Force to urge parents are guardian to remain vigilant.

The first case was recorded in Malolo, Nadi involving a seven-month old baby after she was scalded by hot water from a kettle.

The victim remains admitted at the Burns Unit at the Lautoka Hospital.

In another report, a one-year-old child sustained burns when a cup of hot tea spilled on her feet.

She was rushed to the Nadi Hospital where she remains admitted.

The Police Force says parents and guardians should always ensure the safety of their children is paramount.