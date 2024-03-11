Chiefs urged to make sound decisions

[File Photo]

There is a pressing need for paramount chiefs across Fiji to demonstrate sound leadership, particularly in light of the various issues currently affecting Fijians, which include drug abuse, violence against women and girls, the impacts of climate change, and other criminal concerns.

Minister for Itaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, emphasized this point while addressing members of the Great Council of Chiefs.

During an interview on the Ministry of Itaukei Affairs’ Nai Lalakai program on Radio Fiji One, Vasu highlighted the importance of informed decision-making by GCC members to address pressing issues.

“You all have a huge responsibility to undertake. We have seen the issues affecting our women, our youths, and the prevalence of drugs and their abuse. We should make sure we address the issues head-on.”

He noted that through new regulations, the GCC has facilitated positive changes in rural and village settings, empowering landowners to engage in economic activities aimed at addressing socio-economic issues within their communities.

Furthermore, Vasu emphasized that the Great Council of Chiefs is committed to remaining apolitical, ensuring that its efforts benefit all Fijians.

The GCC is actively working to address the diverse needs of the population and contribute to the overall well-being of the nation.