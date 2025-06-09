Chaudhry cautions against reduced threshold for constitutional changes

FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry [file photo]

The Fiji Labour Party has expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the 2013 Constitution.

The Supreme Court confirmed the Constitution remains legally effective but did not fully recognize its amendment provisions.

FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry states lowering the 75 percent supermajority raises worries for minority communities about the protection of their rights.

Article continues after advertisement

He claims that the Indian community feels especially vulnerable given Fiji’s history of race-based coups and violations of their rights.

Chaudhry also claimed that the Coalition Government’s failure to detail proposed constitutional changes has increased apprehension.

He said FLP had recommended that reforms be handled through political negotiations to achieve consensus and stability.

The Court said amendments would be legally recognized if supported by a two-thirds majority in Parliament and a simple majority of voters in a referendum.

It rejected the State’s claim that changes could be made with a simple majority of Parliament alone.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.