Chand is new NFP President

[Source: Pio Tikoduadua/ Facebook]

The National Federation Party now has a new president.

Former member of parliament and Labasa businessman, Pramod Chand was handed over the rein following NFP”s annual general meeting last night.

Outgoing president Pio Tikoduadua who was elected six-years ago says he has handed over the reins of the party to new president with a great sense of gratitude and pride,

The party’s diamond jubilee celebration is also underway in Rakiraki.