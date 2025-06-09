Chancellor alleges management overreach after council meeting cancelled

[File Photo]

The Chancellor and Chair of the Fiji National University Council, Semesa Karavaki, has raised serious concerns over unlawful interference in the governance of the University, following the cancellation of a Council meeting scheduled to take place this week.

The meeting, originally adjourned from December 16 last year, was expected to address a range of key issues, including general governance matters, upcoming university projects such as developments at the Labasa campus, and the approval of terms of reference for an external investigation into complaints within the University.

According to the Chancellor, the meeting had previously been deferred due to disruptions affecting the northern division, but was due to proceed this week.

However, upon visiting the University to confirm preparations, he was informed that the meeting had been cancelled without his authorization.

“As far as I am concerned, the authority to call or cancel a Council meeting rests with the Chair.”

Karavaki described the decision as an abuse of office and a serious act of insubordination.

The Chancellor further alleged that he was prevented from entering his office after a directive was issued to University security officers, an incident he says reflects a lack of understanding of the University’s governance structure.

“The Council is the highest governing body of the University. Management serves under the Council, not the other way around.”

Karavaki says that such actions undermine lawful governance and institutional integrity.

He expressed concern that repeated deferrals may be aimed at delaying disciplinary and investigative decisions until the current Council’s term ends next month.

