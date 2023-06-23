Carpenters Motors launches Nissan X-TRAIL e-power

Carpenters Motors has introduced the new Nissan X-Trail in Fiji.

According to Carpenters Motors National Sales & Operation Manager Ashwin Kumar, the electric SUV offers an e-Power hybrid system.

Kumar emphasized its unique feature as an e-Power version, highlighting its sustainability to the environment and the nation as a whole.

Article continues after advertisement

“Looking at this vehicle, what we have brought in is the new X-Trail we call but the E power version. E Power is something that is much different. Something new, something better for the country, for the environment. Talking about the E power, this vehicle is basically a hybrid system, but something different. In hybrid, the motor of the vehicle only drives the wheels. So, yes, the engine comparison the engine of the vehicle gives power down to the vehicle motors and the motors then gives power to the wheels.”

With its sleek design, spacious interiors, and zero-emission capabilities, Kumar says the new Nissan X-Trail e-Power is set to redefine the driving experience and capture the attention of eco-conscious consumers.