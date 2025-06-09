Cane farmers sound alarm over termite infestation

Sugarcane farmers in the Lovu Lautoka have raised serious concerns about termite infestations affecting their crops.

The issue was highlighted to Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Inosi Kuridrani who met with the farmers following the transition of sugar industry responsibilities to the Ministry.

Farmers reported that termite attacks are already causing noticeable crop losses in some areas.

During the discussion, farmers said that there is currently no effective chemical treatment available to control the pest.

Kuridrani assured growers that Biosecurity authorities will be engaged to visit affected areas and conduct assessments to determine the extent of the problem and possible control measures.

Farmers also raised concerns about compensation for lost crops, pointing to delays from the Sugarcane Tribunal in processing claims for unharvested cane due to factors beyond their control.

Apart from these farmers also raised concerns expiring land leases, poor drainage and farm access roads, rising harvesting and transportation costs, high farm development expenses, mill inefficiencies causing crushing delays, and concerns about the current payment structure.

Farmers are calling for timely intervention to prevent further spread and minimize additional losses as the industry works toward stabilizing production.

