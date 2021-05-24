Cancer survivor advocates on early treatment

Early presentation and detection is critical in saving the lives of those who have the disease.

Cancer survivor, Elina Jitoko, believes the impact of cancer can be minimized if a person can respond and make early choices for treatment.

The retired nurse says she was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and has been free of the disease for two years now.

“When I walked into the theater I was going to have a left breast surgery, but I decided on the spot that the best thing I could do is to address the issue and have both breasts removed.”

Jitoko says her timely decision was key to her recovery and she is encouraging girls, women and even men not to ignore the signs.

She says her pillar of strength is her family, especially her four children who are working abroad.

“We are constantly in touch and they are always asking how I am and whether I needed anything.”

Jitoko says it is critical for people not to be ashamed if they have signs of the disease.