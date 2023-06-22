Calls to protect squatter settlements

In a plea for the rights and protection of residents in informal settlements, the Bose ni Vanua o Lau has called upon landowners in Viti Levu to ensure that proper lease agreements are provided.

Representative Solo Nata, emphasizing the significant representation of Lau natives within these settlements, seeks to safeguard them from potential future developments and prevent them from falling victim to eviction, as has occurred in the past.

Eparama Turaganivalu, a landowner from Mataqali Nawavatu in Kalabu, acknowledges the importance of addressing the needs of squatters and emphasizes the necessity of open communication in such matters.

“For me, it’s best for them to remain on those lands. But we need to maintain that agreement and for them to come and inform us landowners of what is happening to avoid those miscommunications between landowners and occupants.”

The majority of squatters, Turaganivalu asserts, originate from outer islands and rural villages, driven to migrate to Viti Levu in pursuit of improved educational and employment opportunities.