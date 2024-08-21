Calls made to fast-track village-by-laws

Former Member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula believes that chiefs and elders in traditional settings are having difficulty addressing social issues in their community due to the absence of proper village-by-laws.

He claims that traditional leaders face the highest risks when trying to implement their laws to protect their people.

The village by-laws have been in draft for several years, and Nawaikula believes having them implemented will address several issues about iTaukei communities.

“The provincial council can make a by-law to say that whoever is found with drugs will be exiled, and the problem we have now is that villages are not waiting for the provincial council because the problem is impacting them; they are making their laws; if you are found with drugs, you are exiled, but you are breaking the laws because they can’t enforce it.”

Nawaikula believes the provincial councils and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs are responsible for implementing the village-by-laws.

“For women, if you wear trousers, you will be spanked, but if you spank now, you will face assault. The Ministry of Fijian Affairs and, through them, the provincial council are empowered to make laws, and that being said by-laws.”

Tui Suva Sanaila Mudunavosa says without the village-by-laws it is difficult for traditional leaders to act on certain social issues that require their intervention.

“We need to fast-track the implementation of the village bylaws so we the chiefs and the village headman can fill in the necessary gaps. Right now we can’t do much because the village -by-laws are not there.”

Meanwhile, Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says current measures include a review of the village guidelines, and once this is completed, the village bylaws will follow.

Members of the GCC have expressed a desire to bring back the bylaws during a meeting late last year.