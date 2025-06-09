Calls for improved infrastructure ahead of budget

Villagers in Savusavu, Naitasiri, are calling for real change in this year’s national budget.

Their top ask is for the government to fix the roads.

Yaqona farmer Luisa Koroiqele shared that poor road conditions are slowing them down and hurting their ability to grow and sell more.

Article continues after advertisement



Luisa Koroiqele

Given the terrain in Nabuabuco, getting around is already hard, but villagers say the state of their roads makes it worse.

“The condition of our road requires improvement in the upcoming budget. Addressing this issue will significantly enhance our ability to transport our produce to the market for sale.”

Koroiqele said farm work was backbreaking enough without proper access, and families can’t move produce or get the supplies they need.

“Another issue is our farm roads, which are essential to our operations. The condition of our farm roads is one of the many challenges we encounter as we continue our farming activities.”

With budget day set for Friday, another woman farmer, Vasenai Tabu, states that the people of Nabuabuco are hoping their voices will finally be heard.

“We hope that this budget will provide the necessary support for women in our community, including resources such as sewing machines, small business assistance, and other forms of aid to empower us.”

As the clock ticks down to the 2025–2026 budget, rural families in Naitasiri are pushing for better roads, stronger farm support, and a chance to grow.

The Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Prasad, is scheduled to deliver the national budget in Parliament at 10 am next Friday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.