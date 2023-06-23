Call for reinstatement of assessors

Fiji Law Society President Wylie Clarke.

Fiji Law Society President Wylie Clarke stresses the crucial role of public participation in preserving confidence in the criminal justice system.

Clarke stresses that an open and transparent trial process is an essential element in upholding the principles of fairness and justice.

The Fiji Law Society has been a vocal advocate for the reinstatement of the assessor system, which was abolished by the previous government in 2021.

Clarke highlights their strong opposition to this decision, stressing that the assessor system played a significant role in promoting transparency and ensuring fair trials.

He reiterates that the Society is renewing its appeal to reinstate the assessor system in the country’s courts.

He adds that this step is vital to rebuilding public confidence in the conduct of fair trials.