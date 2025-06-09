Call for greater support and dignity in psychiatric care

Lorenzo Patrick-Samuela

A mental health patient has called for stronger welfare support and improved treatment conditions for psychiatric patients in Fiji.

Lorenzo Patrick-Samuela, a 38-year-old outpatient at the Upperfield Psychiatric Hospital, says current policies do not adequately support patients who are employed or those undergoing treatment.

Originally from Rotuma, Samuela highlighted that patients admitted to psychiatric hospitals should be entitled to paid leave during their admission, and time spent attending clinics should also be remunerated. He urged that such provisions be clearly reflected in employment legislation.

Article continues after advertisement

He also proposed the introduction of a gym or fitness pass program for outpatients to maintain physical wellbeing a vital part of holistic mental health.

Samuela suggested this could be implemented under the social welfare scheme or as an alternative to food voucher assistance, offering patients a few free sessions each month for physiotherapy, gym use, or counselling.

Speaking about inpatient experiences, Samuela emphasized that body searches during admission should be handled with greater respect and privacy.

He recommended that searches be conducted by staff of the same gender and in private rooms, rather than open areas.

He also proposed designated outdoor visitation spaces near the hospital to make visits more comfortable for families. Samuela noted that some relatives, particularly older ones, often feel uneasy or stigmatized when entering hospital wards, which can discourage visits.

He stressed that simple changes like these could help patients recover with dignity while maintaining strong family connections during their care.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.