Cabinet approves legislative changes for GCC reinstatement

Cabinet has approved two legislative changes to fully reinstate the Great Council of Chiefs.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says this includes the amendment to the iTaukei Affairs Act 1944 to provide for the re-establishment of the GCC and the amendment of Section 15 of the iTaukei Trust Fund Act 1944 to enable the funding of the GCC under the iTaukei Trust Fund.

Rabuka says at the moment, there cannot be a fully-fledged GCC because the legislation to re-instate it has not been passed by Parliament.

“The draft amendment Bills will be presented at the next Cabinet meeting for review before they are tabled in Parliament.”

Meanwhile, Rabuka adds that the insurance negotiations for the GCC Complex in Nasova have already been done, and he has been told that reconstruction will begin this year.