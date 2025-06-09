Businesses open at newly renovated Yatu Lau arcade

The Yatu Lau Arcade was bustling with customers as more than 10 businesses officially opened their doors at the newly renovated complex.

The opening of the arcade marked a significant moment for business operators who loved serving from the vicinity.

Tee Totoka Owner Wilfred Vudikaria says that despite it being the first day, customers have flocked to the cafe in numbers.

“In this outlet today, we’re offering one free tea and bun. That’s been the tradition since we opened the new branch, right from the beginning. So, there’s a lot more traffic today.”

Owner of Angel Hair Salon Sheli Doreen says she believes the fully equipped arcade will draw large numbers of customers.

“The facilities are all here. This is the one that’s going to bring in plenty of customers. So plenty of people are going to be attracted here to come in again.”

She added that she is also grateful to be back in the arcade, where it all began for her 22-year-old business.

Customer, Kalesi Rokovusoni shared her appreciation following the recent renovations.

“I thank the Yatu Lau group for their renovations. We are so happy to come enjoy tea from our favorite café here at the new arcade.”

The upgraded complex features a total of 90 businesses spaces. Given its location, the complex is expected to attract customer traffic.

