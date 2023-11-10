Bus driver fired, company raises serious concern

[Photo: Supplied]

A bus operator in the Central Division has terminated one of its drivers for allegedly smoking marijuana while on duty.

Citiline Bus Services, which services the Nabua, Cunningham, Narere and Nausori routes says the matter was reported to police soon after the alleged incident was caught on camera and the driver was removed on Wednesday.

The company sent video evidence to FBC News, stating the seriousness of the offense and the company’s concern for the safety of the public.

Article continues after advertisement

The company says it has raised some concern with LTA and the police.

The company claims that they feel that some drivers are pocketing large amounts on a daily basis alleging that most drivers are again entertaining the cash system.

He says that as a company, they prefer the e-ticketing system and drivers making an honest earning.

Meanwhile, the e-ticketing system used by all bus operators in Fiji, facilitated by Vodafone Fiji, has now reached the end of its operational lifespan.

The government is yet to decide on the future of this.