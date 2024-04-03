Burglaries concern in Vatuwaqa industrial area

Owner of On Time Engineering Dhirendra Sharma

Owner of On Time Engineering Dhirendra Sharma highlights that the warehouse in Vatuwaqa has experienced theft of valuables worth up to $15,000 throughout the four break-ins.

Sharma says the burglar has even gone as far as damaging surveillance camera equipment to hide their tracks.

He says he is grateful that no one was present during the robberies, as it could have escalated to violence.

“Most of the times when the thief has entered, fortunately, no one has been here, and the risk to the workers has been minimal, but taking equipment that we use for daily production work has minimised my production.”

Sharma says the warehouse in Vatuwawa has experienced, since last month, a total of four breaks.

He says other proprietors in the area have experienced theft and urges other business owners to remain vigilant on the issue.