Bulitavu urges action as Pacific faces rising climate pressures

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu says Pacific Island nations are confronting increasingly severe environmental threats from eroding coastlines and declining fish stocks to the growing crisis of plastic pollution.

Speaking at the Seventh United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Bulitavu said that despite these mounting challenges, the Pacific continues to lead with bold environmental reforms and innovative climate solutions.

He urged world leaders to recognise the region’s frontline reality and to provide the resources, technology, and support needed to turn global commitments into real action on the ground.

“For islands on the front line, new mandates without finance, technology transfer, and implementation support do not change the lived reality of our communities. Second, we safeguard the integrity of science and multilateralism. We cannot allow carefully negotiated language across multilateral systems to be weakened or reopened as they are crucial to the region’s identity, economy, and climate.”

Bulitavu emphasised that the ocean must remain at the heart of environmental decision-making, noting its central role in the Pacific’s culture, economy, and survival.

The UN Environment Assembly continues in Nairobi, drawing nearly 6,000 participants from 170 countries including ministers, youth leaders, businesses, and civil society groups, all working to shape global environmental policy.

