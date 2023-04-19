Bubbly Gukisuva laid to rest

The Vodafone Arena in Suva was filled with mourners from all walks of life as thousands gathered to celebrate the life and bid farewell to the late Liga Logavatu Guvinaka Gukisuva.

He touched the lives of many with his laughter and unique sense of humor.

Gukisuva, 47, passed away last week, leaving behind a legacy of love that transcends nationalities.

Article continues after advertisement

Gukisuva’s family, friends, and fans remembered him as a person who brought joy and laughter to people’s lives.

His wife, Annie Gukisuva, expressed her gratitude to all those who had been a part of her husband’s life and had come together to bid him farewell during the emotional service.

She encouraged those in attendance to hold onto their memories and cherish them.

“He is a good friend in his social life. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a man of strong faith, a man of strong faith and full of positive vibes. Hold on to those awesome memories you have with Liga and continue to share the love”

The atmosphere at the Vodafone Arena was filled with sadness and appreciation for the beautifully lived life of Liga, whose talent and personality touched the hearts of many.

The outpouring of support from the community and the diverse gathering of mourners from all walks of life is a testament to the impact Gukisuva had on people’s lives.

He is survived by his wife and three children, who are mourning the loss of their beloved husband and father.