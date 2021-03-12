British High Commissioner reaffirms support

Human trafficking, cybercrime, and video interviewing training will be facilitated by the British government for the Fiji Police Force.

This commitment was made by British High Commissioner, George Edgar during his visit to the Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, earlier this week.

Edgar says he is happy to learn more about the Force while reaffirming his Government’s commitment to working with the Police.

Acting Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, says the long-standing diplomatic relations have greatly benefitted the Force.

He had also acknowledged the training assistance offered by the British Government over the past years.