Bring new ideas, says Nalumisa

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa has called on Fijians aspiring to contest the upcoming municipal elections to bring fresh ideas and people-focused leadership to local government.

Speaking in Lautoka following the opening of the new Lautoka Bus Terminal, Nalumisa said the completion of the project reflects leadership that puts people at the heart of public service.

He said this is the type of leadership needed in local councils, and urged potential candidates to take note.

Nalumisa added that those seeking election must be ready to serve their communities with vision, accountability, and practical solutions.

The local government elections are expected to be held later this year.

