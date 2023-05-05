Bridge guarantees better access

Residents have been guaranteed better access to basic services and facilities after the completion of a bridge in Vunikawakawa in Wailevu, Macuata.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka commissioned the project on the second day of his 10-day tour in the Northern Division yesterday.

Rabuka says the bridge aims to improve the standard of living in this community.

“We have opened the bridge, but concrete houses have been constructed here already … and I can imagine the difficulties faced in the transportation of materials to construct these houses before the bridge. We have witnessed achievements accomplished during hard times, and we can say that we are now in good times.”

Rabuka commended the residents for enduring and overcoming their challenges over the past years, to improve the livelihood of their families.

He reminded the residents not to be complacent as infrastructure has been improved and to continue to partake in the development of their community.

The bridge is a government-funded project, valued at around $4 million.

It was built by RPA Group (Fiji) Limited, a contractor for Fiji Roads Authority.

The Prime Minister will commission an evacuation center and hold a talanoa session with the villagers of Saolo in Wainunu, Bua on the third day of his 10-day tour in the Northern Division today.