Brazil's technical mission concludes three-day visit

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

A technical mission team from the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Brazil Cooperation Agency concluded a three-day visit to Fiji, undertaking discussions with relevant Government agencies on key areas of cooperation.

The Mission met with Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala, and expressed their desire to increase contact and engagement with the Fiji Government.

Their discussions revolved around developments in agriculture, renewable energy, disaster relief, climate change adaptations in Fiji and the Pacific region, and future collaboration with the region through the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) and the Pacific Islands Development Forum.

They also discussed opportunities for further collaboration between Fiji and Brazil.

Fiji and Brazil established diplomatic relations in 2006 and signed two Memorandum of Understanding on Technical Cooperation in 2013 and on Political Consultation in 2014.

Brazil and Fiji signed a visa-exemption Agreement in 2016.