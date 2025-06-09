Body found, search continues after Covuli Reef boat capsize

[File Photo]

Lautoka Waterpol officers have recovered the body of one of three people reported missing at sea after a boat capsized off Covuli Reef in Saweni, Lautoka on Sunday.

Police confirmed that the victim’s body was recovered yesterday and later conveyed to the Lautoka Hospital mortuary.

The fibreglass boat, which was carrying five people, is believed to have overturned near Covuli Reef. One passenger managed to swim to shore, while the 66-year-old boat owner was found floating in the area shortly after the incident.

Search efforts continue for the remaining two missing individuals, including a seven-year-old child.

