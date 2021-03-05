BigWilz releases new album

William Waqanibaravi known as BigWilz from the Makare Band last night launched his new album “Rai Lesu” meaning “Lookback”.

Waqanibaravi says COVID-19 was a blessing in disguise as he was able to put the album together after he was laid off from work.

He says most of the Makare band members had commitments so he had to compile an album with the help of his close friends.

There are 10 songs in the album and Waqanibaravi says most of the original composures have passed on, adding every song has its own story.

“We don’t really know what the story is behind the music but you can always listen to the lyrics and get an understanding of what it is because most of them were telling the story of something or somebody.”

Waqanibaravi says the album takes it back to what the original Makare concept was.

This after their second album which has local favorite Pakiakia was released focusing on a younger audience, this time Waqanibaravi wants to return to the original concept which mostly is classics.

BigWilz says he has been approached by artists such as Pacific Roots and Nasi o Domoni Bands for collaborations.

“It’s amazing to hear the talent they got, beautiful voices, and to blend my old voices into it, they loved it but it’s been an honour to work with young talent. If we work together music in Fiji will actually grow.”

BigWilz also assured the Makare Band still exists but they are not doing public performance rather only in family events when required