Big opportunities in audio-visual industry

[File Photo]

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says they are looking at the audio-visual industry as a major opportunity for Fiji and will be channelling their efforts towards this sector as it continues to gain traction.

The Minister says setting up a permanent base for movie and film productions in Fiji can train local people in movie production and film editing.

He says this is an area that brings in a lot more money in a shorter span of time; however, this was not utilized to its full potential in the previous years.

“Unfortunately, the previous government was a bit too generous with the tax rebates. So as a country, we owe a lot of companies a lot of money. But we are committed to repaying that, there are certainly some big opportunities in terms of what we can do.”



Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica says they now need to identify potential areas of interest and work towards them, as Fiji has been recognized as a known destination.

“Partly because we are now a known destination. Certainly, I went to LA just recently, and then they are aware that Fiji is an alternative place to produce reality series. The trick is to then see what other types of opportunities are there.”

Kamikamica says they have noted an opportunity to produce more commercial advertisements in Fiji as well.