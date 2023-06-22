Beche-de-mer ban lifted soon

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

There’s good news for people who rely on the harvesting of sea cucumber (beche-de-mer) for their livelihood, as the cabinet has decided to lift the ban.

Following a cabinet meeting, it has been approved that the ban on harvesting be lifted for a period of six months.

It says the Ministry of Fisheries will consult with Divisional Commissioners on the issuance of harvesting licenses.

The Ministry of Fisheries will work in partnership with the Ministry iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage, and Arts to carry out general awareness pertaining to the implementation of this decision.