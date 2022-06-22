Be wary of social media posts about flats: Police

The Fiji Police Force is calling on social media users to be mindful of posts regarding flats for rent on social media.

This comes as a group of people are using the same photos of available flats in multiple different posts.

The Cybercrime Unit is advising social media users not to commit to any exchange of money online with the person claiming to be the landlord.

Police have also revealed that investigations are ongoing into some cases where the transfer of money has taken place, and minutes later, the person who claims to be the landlord is no longer available online.