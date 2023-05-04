News

Be free to do your work: PM

Simione Tuvuki Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

May 4, 2023 4:46 pm

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on the local media fraternity to be as free as they can ever be following the repealing of the Media Act 2010 recently.

He made the remarks in commemoration of World Press Freedom Day which was celebrated yesterday.

Rabuka says the public should learn to accept the role of the media as there are people who would go against them if they do not agree with any information that the media disseminates.

He says the role of the media is only to convey information, as a messenger.

“We should also educate ourseleves, and train ourselves to accept whatever comes against us using the media freedom that is given to everyone. Some of us get easily irritated when someone says something they do not agree with. It is in cases such as those, people should not go and rubbish the media.”

Rabuka also encouraged people to enjoy their freedom in the media, as a medium in which they can express their views and raise their concerns on issues of importance to them.

The Prime Minister continued his 10-day tour in the Northern Division, with the commissioning of a modular bridge in Vunikawakawa, Labasa and a nature-based seawall in Naividamu, Seaqaqa today.

