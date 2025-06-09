BBQ stall boy crowned Friendly North King

2025 Vodafone Friendly North King, Tucibi Matavesi pictured with his mother

Nineteen-year-old Tucibi Matavesi has been crowned the 2025 Vodafone Friendly North King.

Sponsored by Mr Hometown Hardware he rises from helping his mother’s roadside BBQ stall in Vulovi to the main stage at Subrail Park, Labasa.

The Qamea, Taveuni lad dedicated his win to his parents and family, saying their unwavering support carried him throughout the festival week.

Balancing his duties as a contestant with selling BBQ at the stall during the week, Matavesi showed the resilience and responsibility that has shaped his life.

Advocating for a drug-free North, he said addressing the issue is everyone’s responsibility.

He also encouraged young men to never lose hope, no matter the circumstances.

He admitted he never expected the main crown, entering the competition only to build his confidence, but walked away with three titles, King, Best Talent, and Best Personality.

His mother, Losalini, broke into tears as his name was announced, saying she always trusted her son would be a winner and thanked God for the strength to see it through.

King first runner-up went to Mr Shah’s Amusement, Shivayl Chand.

The Festival of the Friendly North concludes tomorrow with the crowning of the Miss Friendly North Queen and Miss Charity.

