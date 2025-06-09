Barrett warns Pacific facing rising transnational crime threat

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett says transnational crime is no longer a problem faced by just one country, it is a growing threat that now stretches across the entire Pacific.

Barrett made the comment when asked about the KVT gang, after three Fijian nationals linked to the syndicate were arrested in Western Sydney this year for allegedly trying to import cocaine worth 93 million US dollars.

She says criminal networks are becoming more sophisticated and increasingly operating across borders, making cooperation between Pacific nations more crucial than ever.

“It’s around sharing information, it’s about capability sharing, it’s about being very focused in how we target and mitigate these threats because we know we’ve got a changing threat environment and we know that as I said we are stronger when we work together and we are all very invested, very committed and very focused to keeping our community safe and the broader Pacific community safe.”

Barrett says Australia and Fiji are deeply connected when it comes to security, what impacts one country, she says, inevitably affects the other.

She adds that the upcoming Organised Crime Summit and wider regional policing efforts will focus on boosting intelligence-sharing, strengthening enforcement capabilities, and ensuring Pacific communities remain protected.

