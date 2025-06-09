Balawa dismisses rumors of power struggle within People’s Alliance Party

General Secretary Sila Balawa has dismissed claims of a power struggle within the party, saying ambition among members is natural and healthy for political progress.

Balawa says recent comments suggesting divisions within the party are being blown out of proportion.

“Power struggle depends on your perception. Without ambition, there will be no movement or progress, It’s just how those ambitions are expressed that can sometimes cause misunderstanding, but our party leader welcomes ambition in members of parliament and party politicians.”

Balawa adds that ambition is part of leadership growth, and developing the right capabilities and attributes is what determines who eventually takes on greater responsibility.

Responding to comments that there was an attempt to nominate a new party leader during the last Annual General Meeting, Balawa says such claims are false.

“That never came up. There was no mention of it before, during, or after the AGM. I’m hearing it now for the first time.”

When asked about speculation that Ro Filipe Tuisawau could become the next party leader, Balawa clarified that such decisions remain with the Prime Minister and Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

“There are two deputy party leaders, Ro Filipe Tuisawau and Manoa Kamikamica, With the latest developments, it will be up to the Prime Minister. That is his prerogative as party leader and head of government.”

Balawa says the party remains focused on its work in government and is confident in the leadership structure already in place, dismissing ongoing rumours as political speculation.

