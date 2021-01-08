PM stresses the need for more resilient infrastructure

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says there is a need to build strong classrooms and teacher’s quarters.

Bainimarama made the comment after visiting several schools in Bua and Dreketi that were severely damaged by TC Yasa.

He says the government will be looking into this over the next few weeks.

25 schools suffered substantial damage as a result of the Category 5 tropical cyclone.

These include four schools in Cakaudrove, three in Nadogo, three in Seaqaqa, five in Dreketi and 10 in Bua.

Teacher’s quarters in these schools were also affected, almost totally destroyed.

For the time being, the affected teachers are living in tents.