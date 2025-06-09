Bainimarama denies sending Viber demands to Tudravu

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told the state counsel that he did not reset his official phone when he handed it back at the change of government.

The state questioned him about whether he had factory-reset the phone on which an alleged Viber exchange with then-Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu took place. Bainimarama denied sending Tudravu any Viber messages demanding updates on the officers’ cases. He also denied ever demanding that Tudravu resign if he did not terminate the two officers.

Bainimarama said he never questioned why the police were using Viber to collect information about the public during operations. When asked why he did not produce any Viber messages of his own to dispute the charges, he replied that there were none and that the police did not request any during his caution interview.

The state also questioned Bainimarama about his relationship with former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho. He stated that they knew each other while serving in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Regarding concerns raised about his late brother’s picture being taken by police officers at a checkpoint, Bainimarama said he did not know what the Acting COMPOL did with those concerns.

During the proceedings, the Judge clarified two issues: the members of the Constitutional Officers Commission in 2021 and the timing of when the Tailevu Provincial Council Chair position was offered to Tudravu.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of making unwarranted demands as a public official, while former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho faces two counts of abuse of office.

The trial continues this afternoon.

