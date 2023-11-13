Bainimarama calls for unity in his Diwali message

In this Diwali season, let’s reflect on the richness of our diverse community, where various celebrations unite us.

Former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama emphasized this in his Diwali message.

Bainimarama highlighted that Diwali signifies the triumph of good over evil, a theme that resonates universally, transcending individual faiths.

Article continues after advertisement

He stressed that by fostering a spirit of care, the nation can collectively overcome its numerous challenges.

The former Prime Minister urged everyone to remain humble and grateful for the abundance in our lives.