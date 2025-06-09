BAF cracks down on Fruit Flies

[Source: Biosecurity Authority of Fiji - BAF/ Facebook]

Authorities are stepping up surveillance across the Yasawa and Mamanuca Islands after a fruit fly alert.

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, together with the Agriculture Ministry is monitoring high-risk areas, servicing traps and preventing the movement of infested fruits and vegetables.

Biosecurity states teams are focused on early detection and containment to protect local agriculture and biodiversity.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Biosecurity Authority of Fiji – BAF/ Facebook]

Residents, farmers and visitors are urged to cooperate with officers, follow biosecurity guidelines and report any unusual pests or damaged fruit.

These measures aim to keep the islands fruit fly–free, safeguard export markets and protect the agriculture sector.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.