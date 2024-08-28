Backyard farming key to food security: Tunabuna

Food security continues to be a multifaceted challenge impacting the lives of millions worldwide.

This was stressed by the Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna, stating that the rising occurrence and intensity of natural disasters, labour shortages, and elevated price of agricultural inputs have intensified the difficulties encountered by communities in obtaining essential nutrients.

He adds that the government is actively advocating for initiatives such as backyard farming that will ensure food security.

Article continues after advertisement

“Initiatives such as backyard gardening for those living in urban areas and vulnerable populations, gardening programs for primary and secondary schools, and various commodity development activities are implemented each year to promote food and nutrition security.”

Tunabuna says the rationale for this initiative is to improve access and the consumption of healthy, nutritious local food, while decreasing reliance on inexpensive, ultra-processed foods that are high in salt, fat, and sugar, which significantly contribute to the prevalence of non-communicable diseases.

He adds that backyard gardening efforts during the pandemic exemplified the power of local action and solidarity, proving that even small, community-focused actions could have a significant and positive impact during a global crisis.