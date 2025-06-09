Back-to-school made easy with longer store hours

[File Photo]

The back-to-school rush is causing heavy traffic in Suva. Deluxe No. 1 Limited states its locations provide a convenient alternative for families.

The retailer, with outlets at the Sports City Complex in Laucala Bay and Challenge Plaza in Laucala Beach, explained that customer traffic has surged in recent weeks.

Parents are making last-minute preparations for the new school year.

Article continues after advertisement

Managing Director Deepak Parmar notes that the increase reflects strong demand for accessible shopping during peak periods. He said working parents in particular need convenient options.

To meet demand, the company has extended operating hours, including Sundays, until 7 pm.

Parmar adds that locations outside the city centre help parents avoid traffic, limited parking, and long queues.

With the school year starting next Monday, businesses and families are entering one of the busiest times of the year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.