Ba town bounces back for Holi after adverse flooding

Despite facing recent flooding, Ba town is ready to celebrate the vibrant festival of colours today.

Streets and public spaces have been cleared, allowing residents, businesses, and workers to enjoy Holi safely and without disruption.

Ba Town Council Special Administrator Moshim Khan praised the dedication of council staff and workers, whose tireless efforts helped the town recover quickly and ensure a clean and safe environment for celebrations.

He added that Holi is not only a time for celebration but also a festival of unity, prosperity, and fresh beginnings, bringing families, businesses, and the community together.

Article continues after advertisement

Khan also extended his warm greetings to other municipal councils, management teams, and workers across Fiji, acknowledging their efforts in keeping communities safe and functional during challenging times.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.