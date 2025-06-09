Ba supermarkets exposed for filthy, unsafe food practices

Source : ministry of health & medical services/ Facebook

Two of three Ba supermarkets inspected yesterday were slapped with non-compliance notices after authorities uncovered serious food safety and hygiene violations.

A joint operation by health inspectors and Ba Town Council officials revealed broken floor tiles in butcher areas, wet and dirty workspaces under sinks, and staff working without mandatory closed shoes.

Damaged food packaging, rotten vegetables, and dented tins were also found on sales floors, while one supermarket dangerously stored kerosene alongside food items.

A display freezer even had an exposed light bulb, posing a glass contamination risk.

Both supermarkets failed to maintain cleaning, pest control, or stock rotation records, highlighting a systemic lack of basic food safety management.

Authorities says the businesses are seven days to rectify all issues, including deep cleaning, structural repairs, staff training, and proper record-keeping. Re-inspections will follow to ensure full compliance.

Officials say the decisive action reflects a zero-tolerance approach toward practices that threaten public health.

