Ba steps up fight against drugs

[File Photo]

The Province of Ba is taking a proactive stand against the influence of drugs, imposing strict measures and traditional taboos across the province and its zones.

Speaking to FBC News, Provincial Council Chair Ratu Meli Tora says the recent multi-million-dollar drug bust at Vatia Wharf is a clear warning that action must be taken now.

He says the situation has escalated and admits traditional leaders should have acted much earlier.

Article continues after advertisement

“We should have been proactive. It has been happening for a while, especially in neighbouring countries, and our leaders were not active at the time in preparing for it to reach our shores.”

Ratu Meli says Ba has several vulnerable areas, from Vatia to Sonaisali, particularly because of the high volume of tourism activity in and around Nadi.

He has commended the efforts of the Tui Sabeto and Tui Vuda, who have temporarily stopped the consumption of yaqona, alcohol and cigarettes as part of their commitment to the fight against drugs.

Ratu Meli adds that discussions have also been held with the Provincial Officer to address the issue across all zones in Ba, including informal settlements.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.