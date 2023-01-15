AWE training program empowers women: Tabuya

[Source: U.S. Embassy Suva / Facebook]

138 women graduated from the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs on Friday.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya says these programs provide a level playing field for women in business.

“The training will provide women access and equal opportunities to become successful entrepreneurs, which is well aligned with our government’s commitment to encourage and empower women as the agents of growth and as the agents of change in development.”

She acknowledged the United States of America for empowering our women through AWE.

Since 2020, the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs has mentored over 300 Fijian women to establish and scale up their businesses.

This is through a seven-month business skills course facilitated by the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council and Makoi Women’s Vocational Center.