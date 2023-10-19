Australia evacuates over 30 Fijians from Israel

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

The Australian government successfully evacuated more than 30 Fijians from Israel on Sunday.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka extended his appreciation to Australia for their invaluable assistance in this mission.

Rabuka revealed that the Fijian government was initially unaware that a few Fijians had been inadvertently left behind following a successful rescue operation by Fiji Airways the previous week.

He emphasized that while unintentional, Fiji is deeply grateful for Australia’s swift response.

In response, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his gratitude to Fiji for their efforts in bringing home some of their own citizens from Israel the week before.