The Fiji Police Force is concerned at the number of attacks against Public Service Vehicle drivers reported over the last few days.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says attacks against PSV drivers will not be condoned, and anyone involved should be prepared to face the consequences of their actions.

Brigadier General Qiliho says this afternoon a 29-year-old man from Sabeto was arrested in relation to an alleged assault case against a bus driver in Nadi, which was caught on camera.

In a similar attack in Toga, Nausori last week, the 37-year-old accused was produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court yesterday.

He has been released on bail for his next court appearance on the 5th of next month.

Brigadier General Qiliho says PSV drivers provide an important service to the public.

He is calling on the public to settle grievances through appropriate channels either with the Force or the Land Transport Authority.

The Commissioner of Police adds such attacks also affect other public transport users.

Brigadier General Qiliho has assured that reports of attacks against PSV drivers will be dealt with quickly to ensure those responsible are processed, charged and produced in Court.