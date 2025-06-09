Aspen Medical scores back-to-back national honour

[ Source: Aspen Medical - Fiji / Facebook ]

The Aspen Medical-managed Ba Hospital was recognised with the Achievement in Business Excellence through Quality Management award at the 2025 Fiji Business Excellence Awards.

This marks the second consecutive year the hospital has received national recognition.

Chief Executive Officer Gavin Whiteside said the award reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire Aspen Medical team.

He states it demonstrates the hospital’s ongoing commitment to improving quality, following international standards and adopting global best practices.

Whiteside added that feedback from last year’s evaluation helped the team identify areas for improvement.

He said acting on these insights and being recognised again demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to continual excellence, stronger systems and patient-centred care.

He said the award also complements Ba Hospital’s recent Joint Commission International accreditation.

Whiteside said being the first hospital in the Pacific to earn the Gold Seal of Approval highlights the hospital’s focus on patient safety, continuous improvement and delivering high-quality healthcare across Fiji.

