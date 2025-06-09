Arrests to be made on viral Labasa assault, charges to follow

The vehicle that was allegedly damaged by the youth in the viral assault video in Labasa

An arrest is expected soon following the viral assault video from Labasa.

Acting Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga has ordered an immediate investigation and directed officers to bring in everyone involved.

ACP Lutunauga says a dispute never justifies violence, and he has instructed their team in Labasa to investigate thoroughly and bring in all those seen in the video.

He confirms that all individuals captured in the footage will be questioned, with arrests imminent.

He says the incident highlights a worrying reality in communities turning to violence to settle disputes.

“The video evidence is clear, the victim’s medical has been completed, and charges will be laid soon,”

