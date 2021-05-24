Home

Apply from SIM registered under your name

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 10, 2021 4:30 am
The Minister for Economy stresses that people will need to use the SIM card registered under their name to apply for the $360 Unemployment Assistance.

Sayed-Khaiyum says during the first round of assistance people were allowed to apply through someone else’s SIM, however, this will not be the case this time around.

He says purchasing a sim card is readily available and both mobile companies are giving it for free.

“We expect everybody to apply under their own SIM name, having your own SIM name or SIM under your name does not mean you have to go and buy a phone but you can get a SIM under your name.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the name registered on the SIM must match the name the applicant uses to apply for the assistance.

