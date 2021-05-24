Home

AOG Church wants all allowed to worship

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 22, 2021 12:35 pm

The Assemblies of God Church in Fiji will make a proposal to include unvaccinated people to places of worship to government.

Government had said that from October 4th, houses of worship can accommodate up to 70-percent capacity but only to fully vaccinated people.

Church General Secretary, Reverend Filikesa Koroivueta however, says the submission seeks the approval to include unvaccinated people in church premises but with strict measures followed.

“We still hope that our national leaders will at a point in time consider the unvaccinated people to enter our churches.”

Rev.Koroivueta says they have not drafted a list as yet to account for the Church members including pastors who are not or partially vaccinated.

If no change is made until the 4th of next month, Rev Koroivueta says they will follow suit while awaiting changes.

He says they are not part of the Fiji Council of Churches and will be making a separate audience with the authorities.

 

