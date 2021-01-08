Another round of FNPF COVID-19 payment disbursed

The Fiji National Provident Fund members are being urged to be mindful of their withdrawals as it will impact their overall retirement savings.

This as the latest round in phase three of the FNPF COVID-19 payments have been disbursed today.

Chief Executive, Jaoji Koroi, says while thousands of Fijians are impacted by the pandemic, members should be aware that continuous pre-retirement withdrawal will inevitably affect their balance.

“We’re still not out of the woods yet and we are doing whatever we can within our powers to make sure we continue the assistance but we also have to ensure long term solvency.”

Koroi say the need for members to provide correct information such as bank account details and correct phone numbers to avoid unnecessary delays.

$189.6m has been paid from phase one to phase four of the COVID-19 withdrawal, of which $80.2m were Government top-up.