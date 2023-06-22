Another major cleanup scheduled for CWM

Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Another cleanup campaign has been scheduled at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva this Saturday.

The deplorable state of the hospital earlier this year prompted authorities to call for volunteers to help in the campaign.

The Ministry of Health says this weekend’s cleanup will be from 8 am to 1 pm.

Hundreds of people attended the first cleanup campaign earlier this year, and the Ministry anticipates the same effort from the public.